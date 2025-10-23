 France’s jailed ex-president Sarkozy targeted by death threats, prosecutor office says
Published: 23 Oct. 2025, 13:53
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy leaves his house on the day of his incarceration at the Sante prison to begin his five-year prison sentence for criminal conspiracy over attempts to raise campaign funds from Libya, in Paris on Oct. 21. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was targeted by death threats from an inmate at Paris's La Sante prison, where he began serving his sentence this week, prompting a probe, the Paris prosecutors' office said on Wednesday.
 
“On Oct. 22, 2025, the Paris prosecutors' office was informed by the director of La Sante prison of a video circulating on social media, clearly filmed by an inmate, in which he made threats upon Nicolas Sarkozy’s arrival at the facility,” the prosecutors’ office said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
 

Three inmates were questioned as part of the investigation, and two mobile phones were seized during a search of the prison, it added.
 
Sarkozy, who led France from 2007 to 2012, on Tuesday began serving a five-year sentence after being convicted of conspiring to raise campaign funds from Libya. The former president has been assigned two armed police officers for protection during his incarceration, a measure that has sparked complaints from prison guard unions.
 

 

Reuters
