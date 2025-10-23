 Japan's prime minister promises to resolve issue of nationals abducted by North Korea
Published: 23 Oct. 2025, 18:00
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks to the press regarding the report that North Korea performed missile tests at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Oct. 22. [AP/YONHAP]

Japan's newly elected prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, expressed her willingness to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
 
According to Kyodo News, Takaichi voiced her urge to resolve the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea during a meeting with their families at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Thursday.
 

“I will find a breakthrough no matter what,” she told the families, adding that she is prepared to hold a summit with Kim.
 
Takuya Yokota, the younger brother of Megumi Yokota — who was abducted in 1977 — urged Takaichi to ensure that the abductees are returned home as soon as possible. He warned that if their return does not take place while the parents of the abductees are still alive, the families will protest strongly against the Japanese government.
 
Yokota's mother, Sakie Yokota, is now the only surviving parent of abductees officially recognized by the Japanese government.
 
Japan says 17 of its nationals were abducted by North Korea and claims that 12 remain there. Pyongyang, however, maintains that eight of the 12 have died, and that the remaining four never entered the country, insisting there is no issue left to resolve.
 
The Japanese government is also reportedly arranging a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump — who is scheduled to visit Japan next Monday — and the families of the abductees.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
