 New Zealand Parliament to debate teen social media ban
Published: 23 Oct. 2025, 15:01
New Zealand's flag flutters in front of ″The Beehive,″ the executive wing of the New Zealand Parliament Buildings, in Wellington, New Zealand on Sept. 24. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A bill to restrict social media for children under 16 will be introduced in the New Zealand Parliament, officials said on Thursday, building momentum for Parliament's efforts to prevent young people from being harmed online.
 
The proposed legislation will require social media platforms to conduct an age verification process, similar to Australia's world-first teen social media ban law passed in 2024.
 

A bill to restrict children's use of social media — submitted in May by National Party lawmaker Catherine Wedd — was selected on Thursday to be introduced into Parliament.
 
The bill has received support from National Party members, but its coalition partners have not confirmed whether they will support it.
 
Members' bills can be introduced by any lawmaker not in the cabinet and are selected through a ceremonial lottery.
 
It is not immediately clear when the bill will be introduced into Parliament.
 
A New Zealand parliamentary committee has been looking at the impact of social media harm on young people and the roles that government, business and society should play in addressing those harms. A report is due in early 2026, according to a statement from the committee last week.
 
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has been raising concerns about harms to mental health from the overuse of social media among young teens, including misinformation, bullying and harmful depictions of body image.
 
Civil liberties organization Pillar said the bill would not protect children online and instead would create serious privacy risks and restrict online freedom for New Zealanders.
 
“Aligning with international efforts may sound responsible, but it is lazy policymaking,” Pillar Executive Director Nathan Seiuli said in a statement.

Reuters
