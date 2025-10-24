Korea-U.S. tariff talks see progress, but key differences remain unresolved
Published: 24 Oct. 2025, 10:02
Despite some headway in tariff talks between Seoul and Washington, core differences remain unresolved, with negotiators warning that a breakthrough is unlikely before next week’s APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.
Presidential director of national policy Kim Yong-beom said Friday that while there has been some progress in Korea-U.S. tariff negotiations, the two sides remain far apart on core issues.
“Some progress has been made, but both sides remain sharply divided on key points,” Kim told reporters at Incheon International Airport upon returning from Washington, where he visited with Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan for follow-up discussions.
Asked whether a deal could be reached on the sidelines of the upcoming APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Gyeongju, Kim replied, “There is no time left for additional face-to-face talks before the summit,” adding, “With APEC just around the corner, there is still a long way to go.”
He emphasized, however, that “negotiations sometimes move rapidly at the last minute, so we will continue efforts until the very end.”
Kim declined to specify the sticking points but said, “We have narrowed our differences on many issues, but both sides remain divided on one or two of the most crucial matters — a typical feature of negotiations.”
Minister Kim echoed the sentiment when asked whether working-level consultations had concluded. “As director Kim said, a few key issues remain unresolved. We’re at a very critical moment,” he said.
With their latest visit to Washington, face-to-face negotiations between the two governments are effectively concluded ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to Korea next Wednesday.
In an interview with CNN that aired Wednesday, President Lee Jae Myung also indicated that negotiations may continue for some time, saying that although there are “differences in opinion […] I believe that we will, in the end, be able to reach a rational result that can be acceptable.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)