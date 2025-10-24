 Lee stresses balanced regional growth as key to stabilizing housing market
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Lee stresses balanced regional growth as key to stabilizing housing market

Published: 24 Oct. 2025, 16:14
President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a town hall meeting at the Daegu Exhibition & Convention Center in the southeastern city of Daegu on Oct. 24. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a town hall meeting at the Daegu Exhibition & Convention Center in the southeastern city of Daegu on Oct. 24. [YONHAP]

 
President Lee Jae Myung pledged Friday to expand support for balanced regional growth to address problems stemming from overconcentration in the Seoul metropolitan area and to help stabilize the housing market.
 
Lee made the remarks during a town-hall meeting in the southeastern city of Daegu, days after the government designated all districts of Seoul and parts of Gyeonggi as speculative zones and tightened mortgage loans in an effort to curb soaring home prices.
 

Related Article

"Housing prices in the Seoul metropolitan area are among the highest in the world relative to household income. If this problem is not fixed, it could eventually lead to a 'lost 30 years' like Japan," he said. "Balanced regional development is therefore a crucial task to tackle this issue, though it is by no means an easy one."
 
Noting that channeling resources into specific regions and companies was once effective during the nation's rapid industrialization, Lee said the government will now pursue bold policy measures to promote balanced growth across the country.
 
"Balanced regional development is not an act of generosity toward local areas but an essential strategy for the survival of the Republic of Korea," he said, referring to Korea's official name.
 
To that end, Lee said the government will first pilot various support programs outside of the Seoul metropolitan area and craft policies that offer greater incentives for infrastructure development and corporate investment in regional areas.

Yonhap
tags korea real estate economy lee jae myung

More in Economy

Lee stresses balanced regional growth as key to stabilizing housing market

Korea-U.S. tariff talks see progress, but key differences remain unresolved

Foreigners using NPS's 'buy-back' system as longterm investment strategy

With no trade deal before APEC, agreement may fall to Lee and Trump

LG Electronics partners with SDVerse to turn cars into 'wheeled living spaces'

Related Stories

Opposition calls for indie counsel probe into Lee

Hwacheon Daeyu raids are just the beginning of political probe

Lee blames real estate speculation for housing woes, calls for more investment vehicles

A president for investors

As jeonse prices fall, owners get desperate and analysts worry
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)