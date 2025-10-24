Samsung Electronics, SK hynix reach combined market cap of 1 quadrillion won
Published: 24 Oct. 2025, 11:52
The combined market capitalization of Samsung Electronics and SK hynix surpassed 1 quadrillion won ($696.9 billion) for the first time in history.
As of 11:03 a.m. on Friday, Samsung Electronics had a market cap of 584.27 trillion won, while its preferred shares were valued at 64.05 trillion won, according to the Korea Exchange.
SK hynix's market cap stood at 370.92 trillion won.
In total, the three listings amount to more than 1.018 quadrillion won.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)