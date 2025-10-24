 Seoul shares open sharply higher on eased U.S.-China tensions
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Seoul shares open sharply higher on eased U.S.-China tensions

Published: 24 Oct. 2025, 09:44
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Oct. 24. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Oct. 24. [YONHAP]

 
Shares opened sharply higher Friday, led by gains in major technology and financial shares, as easing tensions between the United States and China boosted hopes for a trade deal and helped calm recent market jitters.
 
The Kospi increased 47.85 points, or 1.24 percent, to 3,893.41 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

After a six-day streak of record gains since last Wednesday, the Kospi paused on Thursday as investors locked in profits.
 
U.S. shares rebounded Thursday. The S&P 500 rose 0.6 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.31 percent.
 
In Seoul, most large-cap shares traded higher.
 
Chip giant Samsung Electronics increased 1.66 percent and rival SK hynix gained 4.49 percent.
 
No. 1 financial firm KB Financial Group added 0.17 percent, while defense giant Hanwha Aerospace decreased 3.91 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,436.1 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., down 0.27 percent from the previous session's close of 1,439.95 won.

Yonhap
tags market shares stock kospi won dollar

More in Finance

Seoul shares open sharply higher on eased U.S.-China tensions

Trump pardons Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, high-profile cryptocurrency figure

Delinquency rate on bank loans up for 2nd month in August

Kospi slides nearly 1% to break six-day bull run

BOK delays rate cut, but reaffirms easing cycle

Related Stories

Kospi opens lower after 5-day record-breaking rally

Seoul shares end higher on tech, auto gains

Seoul shares drop for 3rd day ahead of U.S. inflation data

Kospi opens lower on U.S. losses

Kospi surpasses 3,500 mark for the first time ever
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)