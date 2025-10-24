Seoul shares open sharply higher on eased U.S.-China tensions

Shares opened sharply higher Friday, led by gains in major technology and financial shares, as easing tensions between the United States and China boosted hopes for a trade deal and helped calm recent market jitters.The Kospi increased 47.85 points, or 1.24 percent, to 3,893.41 in the first 15 minutes of trading.After a six-day streak of record gains since last Wednesday, the Kospi paused on Thursday as investors locked in profits.U.S. shares rebounded Thursday. The S&P 500 rose 0.6 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.31 percent.In Seoul, most large-cap shares traded higher.Chip giant Samsung Electronics increased 1.66 percent and rival SK hynix gained 4.49 percent.No. 1 financial firm KB Financial Group added 0.17 percent, while defense giant Hanwha Aerospace decreased 3.91 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,436.1 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., down 0.27 percent from the previous session's close of 1,439.95 won.Yonhap