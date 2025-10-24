 Ex-ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin starts new agency ooak
Ex-ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin starts new agency ooak

Published: 24 Oct. 2025, 18:48
Min Hee-jin, former CEO of girl group NewJeans' agency ADOR, appears at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 11. [YONHAP]

Min Hee-jin, former CEO of girl group NewJeans' agency ADOR, appears at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 11. [YONHAP]

 
Min Hee-jin, the controversial producer of girl group NewJeans and former CEO of the quintet's agency ADOR, has founded her own agency named ooak, entertainment outlet SpoTV News reported Friday.
 
The new company, officially registered as a K-pop agency on Oct. 16, will lead businesses in celebrity management, music production and distribution, performance and event organization and brand management.
 

The company has capital assets of 30 million won ($21,000) and Min sits as a member of the board, according to the report. The office is located in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam District, in southern Seoul.
 
This is the first time Min has made an official business move since leaving ADOR last year.
 
Onlookers suggest that, should the court side with the members of NewJeans, who are currently in a legal battle over whether their contract with ADOR can be nullified, in an upcoming hearing on Oct. 30, the members may join Min in ooak.
 
Others, however, wager that such a possibility is slim since a court injunction has been ordered blocking NewJeans members from carrying out activities separately from ADOR.
 
The group has not released an official song since the single “How Sweet” in May 2024.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
