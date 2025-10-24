 GS Group partners with Vercel to enhance AI coding platform capabilities
Published: 24 Oct. 2025, 12:48 Updated: 24 Oct. 2025, 13:56
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


From left, Guillermo Rauch, founder and CEO of Vercel; Kim Jin-ah, executive director at GS Holdings; and Jeanne Grosse, Vercel’s chief operating officer, pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding for a strategic partnership between GS Group and global AI firm Vercel in San Francisco on Oct. 23. [GS]

GS Group signed a strategic partnership with U.S. cloud application developer Vercel to deploy its vibe coding software across GS's industrial sites and enhance its generative AI platform, GS said Friday.
 
The memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed Thursday at the "Ship AI 2025" conference held in San Francisco with executives from GS and Vercel present, the Korean conglomerate said in a press release.
 

Vercel is an AI coding startup that provides tools and infrastructure for developers to build, deploy and scale web applications with the goal of streamlining the developing process. Its AI-powered tool, v0, turns simple natural language prompts into front-end designs.
 
Under the MOU, the two firms will identify cases to use Vercel's code generating technology at GS's industrial sites, which span energy, retail and constrution.
 
GS also plans to combine Vercel's v0 with its in-house platform, Miso, so that employees without coding experience will be able to input ideas conversationally and generate interfaces such as webpages, business tools and data dashboards.
 
The Korean company expects this to allow employees to create AI applications that are tailored to their needs and reduce their dependency on IT departments or external developers.
 
GS’s digital innovation task force has already developed and implemented more than 140 AI tools across production sites, logistics and customer data analytics to enhance efficiency and solve on-site challenges, the company said.
 
Jeanne Grosser, Vercel’s chief operating officer, said through GS's statement that the firm will help turn field ideas in actual products in just a "few days."
 
"AI innovation at GS is no longer confined to experts. It is becoming a tool that every employee can experience and use in their daily work," a GS spokesperson said. “Through this collaboration with Vercel, we aim to pioneer a new paradigm in corporate AI transformation and strengthen our future business competitiveness.”

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
