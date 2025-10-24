 Georgia governor meets with SK On CEO for battery cooperation
Georgia governor meets with SK On CEO for battery cooperation

Published: 24 Oct. 2025, 15:06
Gov. Brian Kemp, second from left, of the U.S. state of Georgia visits SK On's headquarters in central Seoul on Oct. 24. [YONHAP]

Gov. Brian Kemp of the U.S. state of Georgia met with the head of Korean battery maker SK On on Friday to discuss ways to enhance cooperation and strengthen business ties, industry sources said.
 
Kemp and his delegation visited SK On's headquarters in central Seoul earlier in the day and had talks with Lee Seok-hee, CEO of the Korean battery manufacturer, according to the sources.
 

The two previously met in June 2024 during Kemp's visit to Seoul.
 
SK On operates a 22 gigawatt-hour battery plant in Commerce, Georgia, through its U.S. unit, SK Battery America, and is building another facility jointly with Hyundai Motor Group in Bartow County.
 
On Thursday, Kemp also met with Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chair Chang Jae-hoon, with discussions expected to have included the aftermath of a mass detention during a U.S. immigration raid at a construction site for a Hyundai Motor-LG Energy Solution joint battery plant in September.
 
Meanwhile, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, who is also visiting Seoul, had meetings with officials from SK On, LG Chem and LG Energy Solution to discuss ways to expand business cooperation.

Yonhap
