Hyundai Rotem signs MOU with U.S. firm for AI-based defense technology development

Hyundai Rotem, Korea's sole tank manufacturer, said Friday it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with U.S. AI solutions provider Shield AI to develop defense technologies.Under the MOU signed Thursday during the 2025 Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, the two companies will jointly develop AI-based multipurpose drone operation technologies for defense applications, the company said in a press release.Hyundai Rotem will utilize Shield AI's Hivemind Enterprise, an AI-based autonomous combat software platform, for research and development to progressively enhance unmanned system autonomy and combat mission capabilities, it said.The company plans to diversify its global technology collaboration network through “open innovation” and adopt various defense AI and cutting-edge technologies to flexibly respond to rapid technological advances and market changes.As an initial step, Hyundai Rotem aims to develop technologies that integrate autonomous drones into its next-generation ground weapon systems.It also plans to develop autonomous mission execution and swarm control systems for unmanned vehicles such as its HR-Sherpa multipurpose vehicle and quadruped robots, the release said.Yonhap