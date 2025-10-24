Korea aims to boost calorie self-sufficiency to 50% amid food security worries
Published: 24 Oct. 2025, 07:00
Korea’s calorie self-sufficiency rate has remained in the 32 percent range for a third consecutive year, highlighting an accelerating food security crisis. While the government aims to raise the figure to 50 percent by 2027, experts warn that more sophisticated policies are needed, as stockpiling strategic crops involves considerable cost.
According to the Korea Rural Economic Institute, Korea’s calorie self-sufficiency rate stood at 32.5 percent in 2023, down 0.4 percentage points from the previous year. This figure refers to the share of domestically produced food — including grains, tubers, meat, vegetables and fruits — in the total calorie intake of the population. The rate has hovered in the 32 percent range since 2021, down from 62.6 percent in 1990 — effectively halving over three decades.
Another key indicator of food security, the food self-sufficiency rate, which covers food-grade grains only, has also declined steadily. From 86.1 percent in 1970, the rate fell to 49 percent in 2023. The grain self-sufficiency rate, including animal feed use, plunged from 80.5 percent to 22.2 percent over the same period — both figures are among the lowest in the OECD.
Heavy reliance on imported grain makes Korea vulnerable to global price fluctuations and supply disruptions. If major producers halt exports due to war or climate change, import-dependent countries are left to pay significantly higher prices. The surge in wheat prices — of which Korea imports 99 percent — during the Russia-Ukraine war and the resulting “breadflation” serve as a stark example.
Amid a regional shift prioritizing food security — led by China and Japan — Korea plans to raise its food self-sufficiency rate to 55.5 percent and calorie self-sufficiency to 50 percent by 2027. The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs is promoting cultivation of strategic crops such as wheat and soybeans, offering subsidies under its “strategic crop direct payment” scheme. The budget for the program will be increased from 244 billion won ($171 million) to 419.6 billion won next year. The government also plans to double its soybean reserves from 30,000 tons to 60,000 tons, raising the related budget from 153.2 billion won to 315 billion won.
The challenge, however, lies in cost. Domestic wheat and soybeans are two to three times more expensive than imports, leading to low demand from food manufacturers and consumers. “Raising food self-sufficiency requires enormous investment, but society must understand that the potential damage from volatile international grain prices may be even greater in the long run,” an Agriculture Ministry official said.
Experts also emphasize the need to secure stable overseas grain supply chains in case of domestic shortages.
“Global grain majors like Cargill dominate the market, buying cheap and selling high for huge profits," said Kim Dong-hwan, a professor emeritus of trade and distribution at Anyang University. "In the long run, Korea should foster its own locally based logistics firms to directly procure grain from overseas.”
