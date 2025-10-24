 Mirae Asset announces executive shakeup, group restructuring
Mirae Asset announces executive shakeup, group restructuring

Published: 24 Oct. 2025, 18:46
Mirae Asset Group's headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul [JOONGANG ILBO]

Mirae Asset Group announced a round of executive appointments and organizational restructuring on Friday, replacing the heads of three subsidiaries and expanding key business units.
 
Chung Ji-kwang, a specialist in growth investment, was named CEO of Mirae Asset Capital. Chae Chang-seon, an expert in real estate development, was appointed CEO of Mirae Asset Consulting. Lee Tae-sang was tapped to lead Energy Infra Asset Management as its new CEO.
 

Vice Chairmen Kim Mi-seob and Heo Sun-ho of Mirae Asset Securities, whose terms expire in March 2025, are expected to be reappointed.
 
The group also unveiled a major restructuring at Mirae Asset Securities. Its Tech & AI division was reorganized into a dedicated new technology unit aimed at enhancing competitiveness in AI and digital assets.
 
The company expanded its pension and corporate finance business from three to four divisions to strengthen sales operations targeting multinational firms and public institutions.
 
The Financial Consumer Protection Office was elevated to a full division to bolster internal controls and investor safeguards.
 
Mirae Asset Securities also launched a new investment banking business division, reflecting the growing importance of productive finance and venture capital. A new division for investment mandate accounts was also created to scale up the business.
 
“These changes reflect a strategic shift focused on globalization, AI and digital innovation, and risk management,” said a Mirae Asset representative.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM MIN-JOONG [[email protected]]
tags Korea Mirae Asset Group restructuring CEO chairman

