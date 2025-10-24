The Thames and the Han River (KOR)

“One in five Londoners can commute by river. Would you enjoy the wide, fast and breezy ride on a river bus to work?”That’s how Thames Clippers, a company operating boats along the Thames River, promotes its service on its website. It highlights that 1.6 million Londoners live within a 15-minute bike ride of a river pier and provides data to back the claim.The Han River in Seoul, however, is different. Along the Thames, residential and commercial zones are tightly clustered, while the Han’s wide riverbanks remain largely unused. The difference stems from climate. Rainfall feeding the Thames is steady throughout the year, but most of the Han’s water comes from Korea’s summer monsoon season. The riverbanks submerge deeply during heavy rains, making it impossible to build apartments or office buildings close to the water. As a result, far fewer people live within a 15-minute cycling distance from Han River piers. With fewer potential passengers, that’s the first limitation of Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon’s plan to model a “Han River bus” after London’s river bus system.The second limitation lies in connectivity. Most Thames River bus piers are within a five-minute walk of a Tube or bus stop, but the Han River’s geography prevents that. Few subway stations or bus stops are near the riverbanks.A third constraint is speed. Seoul’s river buses are much slower than their London counterparts.Even if the city manages to overcome all these disadvantages, the Han River bus is unlikely to make a meaningful contribution to public transport. The upper limit of its potential is the current Thames service, which accounts for less than 0.2 percent of London’s overall transport share.That leaves tourism as its only viable role. Yet private tour boats already operate along the Han River. It’s unclear why the city government would launch another service to compete with existing operators.“런던 사람 다섯 명 중 한 명은 강으로 통근할 수 있어요. 널찍하고 빠르며 바람이 통하는 리버버스로 출퇴근하는 이점을 누리실래요?”리버버스는 템스강을 오가는 선박이고, 이를 운영하는 대표적인 회사가 템즈 클리퍼다. 서두의 두 문장은 이 회사가 홈페이지에서 잠재 승객에게 강조하는 포인트다. 템즈 클리퍼는 이를 “런던에서 160만 명이 선착장에서 자전거로 15분 이내 거리에 산다”고 설명하고, 이 통계의 근거도 제시한다.한강은 템스강과 다르다. 템스강은 바짝 붙은 구역에 주거 및 상업지구가 밀집·조성됐지만 한강 양쪽의 넓은 강안은 그렇게 활용되지 못한다. 기후 차이 때문이다. 템스강으로 유입되는 강수량은 연간 고른 반면, 한강은 비가 여름에 집중된다. 집중 호우 때 물에 깊이 잠기는 강안에는 아파트도 업무용 빌딩도 지을 수 없다. 그래서 한강 선착장에서 자전거로 15분 이내 거주 인구의 비중은 템스강보다 크게 낮을 수밖에 없다. 잠재 고객이 적다. 이것이 오세훈 서울시장이 리버버스를 모델로 추진한 한강버스의 첫째 한계다.이로부터 연계성 측면의 둘째 제약이 비롯된다. 리버버스 선착장은 대부분 지하철역과 걸어서 5분 거리에 있다. 버스 승강장도 가깝다. 지리적 이유 때문에 한강 인근에는 지하철역도 버스 승강장도 없다. 셋째, 한강버스는 리버버스보다 한참 느리다.서울시가 이 모든 불리함을 극복한다고 해도, 한강버스는 대중교통에 유의미하게 기여하기 어렵다. 한강버스 기여도의 상한선을 현재 리버버스로 잡을 수 있는데, 그 정도가 미미하다. 리버버스의 런던 교통분담률은 0.2%를 넘지 않을 것으로 추정된다.한강버스의 남은 역할은 유람선이다. 그러나 이미 한강에는 민간 유람선이 운항하고 있다. 서울시가 추가로 배를 띄워 민간과 경쟁할 이유가 없다.