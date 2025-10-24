To restore credibility in housing policy, Vice Minister Lee should step down (KOR)

Lee Sang-kyeong, the first vice minister of land, infrastructure and transport, apologized publicly on Oct. 23 for a real estate purchase that reignited debate over speculative investing. In July last year, his wife bought an apartment in Bundang, Seongnam, for 3.35 billion won ($2.3 million) under alease, or a real estate policy with a negative correlation between deposit and rent, drawing criticism for engaging in a so-called “gap investment.”“As a senior official responsible for housing policy, I sincerely apologize for causing public disappointment,” Lee said during the video address.The apology came days after Lee’s appearance on a YouTube program, in which he said, “It’s fine to buy a house once the market stabilizes under government policy.” His remarks angered the public because the government’s Oct. 15 measures had just tightened loan rules and banned gap investing to curb housing speculation in the Seoul metropolitan area. Though his purchase was made before his appointment to public office, many viewed his earlier profit as deeply inappropriate for an official overseeing housing regulation. Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker Park Ji-won called his comments “insulting to the public” and urged him to resign.Public frustration grew after another DP lawmaker, Bok Ki-wang, said, “An apartment worth about 1.5 billion won is what ordinary people buy.” He suggested that the Oct. 15 housing measures had not affected “ordinary homes” because loans for properties under that threshold were left untouched. People Power Party (PPP) lawmaker Kim Jae-seop countered, “If I can’t afford a home, does that make me untouchable by DP standards?”The Oct. 15 measures were an emergency step to cool soaring home prices, but they have also made mortgages and relocation more difficult. In such circumstances, policymakers should explain why these restrictions are necessary and exercise caution with public remarks, as tone-deaf comments and poor political judgment have undermined the credibility of housing policy.President Lee Jae Myung cannot treat this as a personal scandal. He must send a clear message across the civil service that behavior violating public expectations will not be tolerated. A senior housing official who has lost public trust cannot effectively lead housing policy. With the Bank of Korea freezing the base rate for a third straight time and housing prices continuing to rise, public anxiety and resentment are deepening. To restore confidence in policy, the vice minister's resignation may be unavoidable. An apology alone will not suffice.At the same time, political overreach on housing must be avoided. The PPP has branded the current housing policy as “a total deprivation of homes for young and working-class people,” and 15 Seoul district mayors from the PPP have demanded the lifting of land transaction permit zones. The opposition must move beyond criticism and propose practical alternatives that support market stability.지난해 7월 경기도 분당 아파트를 전세 끼고 33억5000만원에 부인이 매수해 ‘갭투자’ 논란에 휩싸인 이상경 국토교통부 1차관이 어제(23일) 대국민 사과를 했다. 이 차관은 “부동산 정책을 담당하는 국토부 고위 공직자로서 국민 여러분 마음에 상처를 드린 점 진심으로 사과드린다”며 고개를 숙였다.이 차관은 10·15 대책 며칠 뒤, 유튜브에 나가 “정부 정책을 통해 시장이 안정되면 그때 집을 사면 된다”는 취지로 발언해 논란을 일으켰다. 갭투자 금지와 대출 규제 강화로 수도권 중산층의 상급지 갈아타기 수요를 억제해 놓고, 정작 자신은 1년3개월 전 발 빠르게 움직여 갭투자로 큰 시세차익을 냈다. 아무리 공직자가 되기 전 일이라 해도 국민이 분통을 터뜨릴 만했다. 오죽했으면 더불어민주당 박지원 의원이 “국민 염장 지르는 소리”라고 강하게 비판하며 “책임을 지고 사퇴하는 것이 좋다”고까지 했을까.국민 마음을 불편하게 한 건 이 차관뿐이 아니다. 복기왕 민주당 의원은 어제 “15억원 정도면 서민들이 사는 아파트”라고 했다. 10·15 대책에서 15억원 이하 주택에 대한 대출 규제는 강화되지 않았으니 서민층에는 영향이 없다는 취지의 발언이다. 이에 대해 김재섭 국민의힘 의원은 “집을 못 산 나는 민주당 기준에서 불가촉천민 정도 되려나”라고 꼬집었다. 10·15 대책은 수도권 아파트값 급등을 막기 위한 고육책이지만, 이로 인해 대출이 막히고 이사가 힘들어지는 등 국민 불편이 작지 않다. 이런 와중에 나온 이 차관과 복 의원의 태도는 ‘오럴 해저드’(정책 당국자의 말실수)의 전형이다. 국민 눈높이에 맞지 않은 일부 공직자의 행태와 정무적 무능이 정책의 신뢰성을 갉아먹고 있다.이재명 대통령은 이번 사안을 단순한 개인 논란으로 넘겨서는 안 된다. 공직사회 전반에 “국민이 납득하지 못하는 공직자의 행태를 용납하지 않겠다”는 단호한 메시지를 내야 한다. 부동산 정책을 총괄하는 고위 공직자가 신뢰를 잃은 채 자리를 지킨다면, 정부가 내놓는 어떤 대책도 신뢰를 얻기 힘들다. 한국은행 금융통화위원회가 기준금리를 세 차례 연속 동결할 정도로 부동산 시장은 불안하다. 국민 대다수가 급등하는 수도권 아파트값에 불안감과 박탈감을 느끼고 있다. 정책의 신뢰를 회복하기 위해서라도 이 차관의 거취를 신속히 정리하는 것이 바람직하다. 사과로 끝낼 일이 아니다.이 차관 논란과는 별개로 부동산 정책의 과도한 정치화는 경계할 필요가 있다. 국민의힘은 “청년·서민 죽이는 주택완박(완전박탈)”이라고 했고, 야당 서울 구청장 15명은 토지거래허가제 철회를 요구했다. 책임 있는 야당이라면 실질적인 대안을 내놓고 시장 안정을 위해 함께 머리를 맞대는 것이 옳다.