 BTS's Jin to conclude world tour with encore concerts in Incheon
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

BTS's Jin to conclude world tour with encore concerts in Incheon

Published: 24 Oct. 2025, 16:22
BTS member Jin poses at a press conference for Netflix's reality show "Kian's Bizarre B&B" on April 15. Jin has been selected as the K-pop star who contributed the most to promoting Korea’s tourism. [NEWS1]

BTS member Jin poses at a press conference for Netflix's reality show "Kian's Bizarre B&B" on April 15. Jin has been selected as the K-pop star who contributed the most to promoting Korea’s tourism. [NEWS1]

 
Jin of K-pop boy band BTS asked fans on Friday to come "with a fluttering heart" to his upcoming encore solo concerts in Incheon, set to take place next week.
 
Jin shared his excitement for the upcoming shows at Incheon Munhak Stadium, which will conclude his nine-city solo world tour that began in June, spanning nine cities across Japan, the United States and Europe, according to BigHit Music.
 

Related Article

"I will take responsibility for the passion of the performance on the day of the concert. Just come join me with a fluttering heart," he said in a statement released by his agency.
 
The two shows, slated for next Friday and Saturday, are expected to feature new elements, including a rearranged medley of songs.
 
"There will be a song that I haven't sung in a long time," he said. "I'm wondering if ARMY will remember it. There will also be exclusive stage elements just for this event, so it is worth looking forward to," he added, referring to BTS' official fandom.
 
Jin also reminded fans to prepare for the cold weather and bundle up for the outdoor venue.
 
"I hope everyone, including myself, has real fun during the concert," he said. "The fans' cheering will complete the performance, so please stay focused from the beginning to the end."

Yonhap
tags bts jin concert

More in K-pop

Stars collide as BTS's HYBE partners with Son Heung-min's LAFC for K-culture matchday event

BTS's Jin to conclude world tour with encore concerts in Incheon

Singer Cha Eun-woo set to launch second solo EP titled 'Else'

Virtual boy band Plave teases Sanrio collaboration for new single 'PLBBUU'

Park Bom makes new accusations against YG in now-deleted post

Related Stories

BTS's Jin will hold two '#Runseokjin' encore concerts

BTS member Jin's Amsterdam concert to be broadcast in global theaters on Aug. 10

'Dojeon!': BTS's Jin embarks on new challenge with first show of debut world tour

BTS's Jin buys $12.9M Hannam The Hill apartment in cash

BTS’s Jin to release second solo EP 'Echo' on Friday
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)