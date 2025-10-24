BTS's Jin to conclude world tour with encore concerts in Incheon

Jin of K-pop boy band BTS asked fans on Friday to come "with a fluttering heart" to his upcoming encore solo concerts in Incheon, set to take place next week.Jin shared his excitement for the upcoming shows at Incheon Munhak Stadium, which will conclude his nine-city solo world tour that began in June, spanning nine cities across Japan, the United States and Europe, according to BigHit Music."I will take responsibility for the passion of the performance on the day of the concert. Just come join me with a fluttering heart," he said in a statement released by his agency.The two shows, slated for next Friday and Saturday, are expected to feature new elements, including a rearranged medley of songs."There will be a song that I haven't sung in a long time," he said. "I'm wondering if ARMY will remember it. There will also be exclusive stage elements just for this event, so it is worth looking forward to," he added, referring to BTS' official fandom.Jin also reminded fans to prepare for the cold weather and bundle up for the outdoor venue."I hope everyone, including myself, has real fun during the concert," he said. "The fans' cheering will complete the performance, so please stay focused from the beginning to the end."Yonhap