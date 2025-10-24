Park Bom makes new accusations against YG in now-deleted post
Published: 24 Oct. 2025, 11:31
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Singer Park Bom of girl group 2NE1 made additional accusations against YG Entertainment through a social media post on Thursday, which she quickly deleted afterward.
“I’m angry but too lazy to care, so I just started it. I hope everyone’s happy,” she said in the post, along with an image of a memo she wrote.
In the memo, she blames the agency for numerous things, including: "They made my face look like [expletive]. Just to make fun of me," "Come to think of it, YG never paid for any plastic surgery. I paid for the one or two procedures myself” and “Even if I sing my heart out, I’m just breaking even.”
She also accused YG for unfair job treatment, saying that there were “4,231 commercials” that were all given to somebody else, including the “61 that came in under my name.”
However, the post was immediately deleted.
Earlier this week, Park posted a picture claiming to be a police report she wrote against Yang Hyun-suk, the founder of her former agency YG Entertainment. She alleged that Yang failed to pay her back in her days as a member of 2NE1, naming a ludicrous amount of money.
Her current agency, D-Nation Entertainment, quickly refuted the claims, saying that she was already been paid every penny by YG and that she never took legal action.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)