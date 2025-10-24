Singer Cha Eun-woo set to launch second solo EP titled 'Else'
Published: 24 Oct. 2025, 16:22
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Singer and actor Cha Eun-woo will release his second solo album "Else" on Nov. 21, his agency Fantagio said Friday.
The agency shared the news with a new teaser video, showing Cha in a dark mood with an apparently confused expression and scars on his face, hinting to a dark theme for the album.
Other details were not revealed on Friday and will come in the following days, according to the agency.
Cha released his first solo EP "Entity" in February last year, before beginning his military duty in June. He recorded the songs before he began his duty, according to Fantagio.
Cha debuted in 2014 as an actor with a minor role in the film “My Brilliant Life” and subsequently as a member of boy band Astro in 2016.
He enlisted in the Army on June 28. After completing basic training, he will serve in the Army’s military band. Cha is scheduled to be discharged on Jan. 27, 2027.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)