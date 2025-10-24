 Virtual boy band Plave teases Sanrio collaboration for new single 'PLBBUU'
Virtual boy band Plave teases Sanrio collaboration for new single 'PLBBUU'

Published: 24 Oct. 2025, 15:51
Virtual boy band Plave's new single ″PLBBUU″ poster [VLAST]

Plave meets Kuromi and My Melody — the virtual boy band will collaborate with Japanese character brand Sanrio for its upcoming new single "PLBBUU," set for release on Nov. 10.
 
A Plave poster released on Friday featured Sanrio's most popular characters, including Kuromi, My Melody and more, as well as stationery props such as scissors and pens, hinting at a cute and warm mood of the new single.
 

"The new album comes as the result of a collaboration that has been a long time coming with Sanrio Korea," Plave's agency Vlast said in a press release.
 
Plave made its Japanese debut in June with "Kakurenbo" and released the Korean version of the song "Hide and Seek" in September.
 
Plave is set to perform in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday and Tokyo on Nov. 1 and 2 as part of its first Asia tour "DASH: Quantum Leap."

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
