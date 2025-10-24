‘K’는 누구의 것?…복잡해진 K콘텐트 소유권
Published: 24 Oct. 2025, 10:02
Who owns the ‘K’ in K-content? From ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ to Katseye, Western origins blur the line.
‘K’는 누구의 것?…복잡해진 K콘텐트 소유권
Thursday, October 16, 2025
The massive global success of Netflix’s hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” has set off something of an identity crisis for Korea’s cultural sphere. The one question echoing across the country’s content and media industry is deceptively simple: What, exactly, counts as K-content?
identity crisis: 정체성 혼란
deceptively simple: 단순해 보이지만, 사실은 복잡한
넷플릭스 애니메이션 ‘케이팝 데몬 헌터스’의 세계적인 흥행은 한국 문화계에 때 아닌 정체성 혼란 논쟁을 불러왔다. 표면적으로 단순해 보이지만 답하긴 까다로운 질문이 현재 한국 콘텐트 업계를 뒤흔들고 있다. “도대체 K콘텐트란 무엇인가?”
The question stems from a barrage of recent triumphs under the “K” banner, from Korean literature, films and series to music, musicals and animation — which, upon closer inspection, share surprisingly little beyond varying degrees of Korean elements or involvement.
stem from: ~에서 비롯되다, 기인하다
barrage: (질문·공격 등의) 집중 세례, 연속
upon closer inspection: 자세히 들여다보면, 세밀히 살펴보면
이 질문은 최근 문학에서 영화, 드라마, 음악, 뮤지컬, 애니메이션에 이르기까지 ‘K’ 깃발 아래 잇따라 이어진 눈부신 성공에서 비롯됐다. 하지만 자세히 들여다보면 각각 안에 담긴 한국적 요소나 한국의 참여 정도는 놀라울 만큼 제각각이다.
It is not the first time the industry has faced such existential musings. K-pop has long been facing similar debates for years now, as groups like Katseye and XG push the definition of the genre well beyond its birthplace.
existential musings: 존재에 대한 고찰
push the definition: 정의를 확대하다
업계가 이런 존재론적 고민을 하는 것은 이번이 처음은 아니다. 캐츠아이, 엑스지 같은 그룹이 장르를 한국 국경 밖으로 확대하면서, K팝은 이미 수 년 동안 비슷한 논쟁을 경험했다.
As the “K” label grows looser in meaning, this introspection leads to a bigger question: If the ownership of the “K” brand no longer stays solely in Korean hands, what does that mean for these industries' future?
introspection: 성찰, 고찰
ownership: 소유권
‘K’를 붙이는 기준이 점점 느슨해지고 그 의미가 확장될수록, 이 같은 성찰은 보다 거대한 질문으로 이어진다. K 브랜드의 소유권이 더 이상 온전히 한국에 있지 않다면, 이런 현상이 산업의 미래엔 어떤 의미일까.
The dilemma is compounded by the rising dominance of global capital. For skeptics, the concern is not only about who finances the production but also who ultimately controls the narrative and profits that define the latest Korean wave.
compound: (문제나 상황 등을) 복잡하게 만들다.
define: 규정하다.
딜레마는 글로벌 자본의 급부상으로 더욱 복잡해지고 있다. 회의적인 시각으로 보면 문제는 누가 제작비를 조달하는가만이 아니라, 궁극적으로 누가 새로운 한류를 규정하는 이야기와 수익을 지배하는가다.
At this turning point, experts argue that defining the financial borders of K-content in a borderless marketplace means little compared to the bigger challenge of building a lasting cultural identity in the modern era — something that Koreans themselves have been grappling with amid an unprecedented cultural expansion.
lasting cultural identity: 지속 가능한 문화적 정체성
grapple with: ~와/과 씨름하다, ~을/를 고민하다
이 전환점에서 전문가들은, 경계가 사라진 글로벌 시장에서 K콘텐트의 자본 경계를 규정하는 일은 더 큰 과제에 비하면 의미가 크지 않다고 지적한다. 더 큰 과제는 현대 사회에서 지속 가능한 문화적 정체성을 구축하는 일이다. 이는 전례 없는 문화적 확장 한가운데 놓인 한국인 스스로도 계속 씨름해 온 문제이기도 하다.
Introspection into 'K-ness'
‘K다움’에 대한 성찰
While “KPop Demon Hunters” certainly reignited the latest round of debates, modern Korean culture has always been a hybrid, shaped by foreign influences as much as by domestic traditions.
introspection: 성찰
reignite: 다시 불을 지피다
hybrid: 혼합된, 융합된
‘케이팝 데몬 헌터스’가 최근 다시 논쟁의 불씨를 지핀 것은 분명 사실이지만, 현대 한국 문화는 본래 외부의 영향과 내부 전통이 융합돼 만들어진 것이다.
The global breakthrough of K-pop in the late 2010s, led by juggernauts BTS and Blackpink and amplified during the pandemic, marked a turning point. But even in its earliest form, K-pop was never entirely homegrown, and its evolution over the years has been driven by a global network of songwriters, producers and choreographers.
juggernaut: 막강한 영향력을 지닌 존재
homegrown: 자생의, 국산의
amplified: 증폭된
2010년대 후반 BTS와 블랙핑크라는 막강한 그룹의 등장과 함께 팬데믹 시기 증폭된 K팝을 향한 열기는 중요한 전환점이다. 하지만 K팝은 초창기부터 온전히 한국에서 자생적으로 생긴 형식이 아니었다. 또 장르의 발전은 수 년 간 전 세계의 작곡가와 프로듀서, 안무가들이 얽혀 있는 국제 네트워크가 이끌어왔다.
