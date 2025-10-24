Jay Park, wave to earth to curate shows at Hyundai Card Understage
Published: 24 Oct. 2025, 16:24
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Singer Jay Park and indie rock band wave to earth have been tapped to curate shows at the Hyundai Card Understage venue in Yongsan District, central Seoul, the credit card company said Friday.
The two acts join the roster of other current “curators” for Hyundai Card’s performance sector, such as singers Yoo Hee-yul and Chang Ki-ha, actor Kim Soo-ro and pianist Sohn Min-soo.
“We anticipate performances featuring new musicians and diverse genres with Jay Park and wave to earth, who will converse with the existing 12 curators,” Hyundai Card said in a press release.
Since opening its doors in 2015, Hyundai Card Understage has hosted shows by over 600 artists for more than 200,000 audience members. Shows included talk sessions from Golden Globe-winning actor Steven Yeun and painter David Salle, as well as concerts by Elton John and Sting.
Park is known for hits such as “Joah” (2013), “Mommae” (2015) and “Ganadara” (2022), while wave to earth has released tracks including “Wave” (2019), “Surf.” (2020) and “Dried Flower” (2022).
