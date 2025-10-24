Defense chief inspects security safety command center ahead of APEC summit

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back on Friday inspected the country's safety and protection readiness for participants in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit set for next week, officials said.Ahn visited the Security Safety Control Group and the military's Operations Command, which are responsible for ensuring the safety and protection of participants at the multilateral event scheduled for Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 in the southeastern city of Gyeongju.The Security Safety Control Group is a special unit launched to ensure the safety of heads of state, delegates and other participants at the upcoming summit.Ahn stressed the group's role as the "core command center" for providing safety and protection for the event, and also urged close cooperation with relevant agencies, including the military, the Presidential Security Service and the National Intelligence Service.Ahn called on the military to make all-out efforts to ensure there are no lapses in security and guard operations during the event.