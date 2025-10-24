Assembly speaker discusses renewable energy cooperation with Spanish counterparts

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik met with Spain's parliamentary speakers in Madrid to discuss ways to expand cooperation in renewable energy and strengthen bilateral ties, his office said Friday.During his talks with Pedro Rollán, the president of the Spanish Senate, on Thursday, Woo said Rollán's visit to Seoul in September helped lay the groundwork for expanding interparliamentary cooperation.He noted that the reciprocal visits by the senate leader this year, which marked the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Korea and Spain, demonstrated the deepening of their strategic partnership.Woo stressed that major Korean companies have been expanding their presence in Spain, calling Madrid a key economic partner with strong potential for cooperation in advanced industries, including electric vehicles, batteries and renewable energy.Separately, Woo also held talks with Francina Armengol, president of the Congress of Deputies, to discuss partnerships in the electric vehicle and renewable energy sectors.Yonhap