Korea-U.S. summit scheduled for Wednesday, followed by Korea-China summit on Nov. 1
Published: 24 Oct. 2025, 11:04
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Upcoming state visits next week will include a Korea-U.S. summit on Wednesday and Korea-China summit on Nov. 1, the presidential office confirmed Friday.
The bilateral meetings are ahead of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting set to take place in Gyeongju on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)