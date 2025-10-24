 Korea-U.S. summit scheduled for Wednesday, followed by Korea-China summit on Nov. 1
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Korea-U.S. summit scheduled for Wednesday, followed by Korea-China summit on Nov. 1

Published: 24 Oct. 2025, 11:04
 
Upcoming state visits next week will include a Korea-U.S. summit on Wednesday and Korea-China summit on Nov. 1, the presidential office confirmed Friday.
 
The bilateral meetings are ahead of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting set to take place in Gyeongju on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags united states china apec

More in Diplomacy

Korea-U.S. summit scheduled for Wednesday, followed by Korea-China summit on Nov. 1

Bessent to attend APEC forum in Gyeongju next week: Treasury Dept.

Trump to visit Korea ahead of APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting

Much is on the line for South Korea as world leaders convene for APEC summit

With no trade deal before APEC, agreement may fall to Lee and Trump

Related Stories

Experts believe U.S.-China APEC side meeting actually now more likely after tariff, rare earth standoffs

Bessent to attend APEC forum in Gyeongju next week: Treasury Dept.

U.S. and China hold second day of tariff talks with no breakthroughs but Trump touts 'great progress'

U.S.-China tariff agreement sparks cautious optimism for Seoul-Washington talks

U.S. and China hold trade talks in London after Trump's phone call with Xi
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)