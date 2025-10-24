President Lee's diplomatic 'superweek' set to begin with Asean, APEC summits
Published: 24 Oct. 2025, 18:48 Updated: 24 Oct. 2025, 18:50
President Lee Jae Myung's diplomacy superweek begins as Korea's head holds consecutive meetings with the leaders of the United States, China and Japan.
With Lee's attendance confirmed at both the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, at least six bilateral summits are already scheduled. Key diplomatic issues — including Korea-U.S. tariff negotiations — are expected to reach turning points depending on the results of these talks.
Wi Sung-lac, national security adviser at the presidential office, announced during a briefing on Friday that the Korea-U.S. summit will take place next Wednesday, followed by the Korea-China summit on Nov. 1. He added that a summit with Japan is also being coordinated.
The most significant event during the superweek is the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, set for next Friday to Nov. 1 in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang. Leaders of all 21 member economies — including those of Korea, the United States, China and Japan — will gather for the occasion. Notably, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will make rare simultaneous state visits to Korea. It will be Trump’s first state visit since 2017 and Xi’s first since 2014. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who took office on Tuesday as the first woman to lead Japan, will also visit Korea for the first time.
In a written interview with Singapore-based media outlet The Straits Times published Friday, President Lee said he aims to develop the Korea-U.S. alliance into a future-oriented comprehensive strategic alliance and maintain and enhance friendly relations with China to ease tensions in Northeast Asia.
President Lee’s APEC schedule begins on Wednesday with a speech at the opening ceremony of the APEC CEO Summit. Later that afternoon, he will hold a summit with President Trump. The two leaders are expected to discuss security issues and stalled tariff negotiations involving $350 billion in investment pledges and lowering U.S. tariffs on Korean imports from 25 percent to 15 percent. While some anticipate a breakthrough in tariff talks during the summit, prospects remain uncertain. Kim Yong-beom, presidential policy chief, said upon returning from the United States early Friday morning that “the two countries remain sharply divided on key issues.”
On Thursday, President Lee is scheduled to meet with multiple leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The two are expected to discuss Canada’s next-generation submarine acquisition program, a project for which Korea’s Hanwha Ocean has submitted a bid.
The main APEC summit, the Economic Leaders’ Meeting, will begin next Friday. The first session is titled “Towards a More Connected and Resilient World" (translated), while the second session, scheduled for Nov. 1, will focus on “An Asia-Pacific Vision Ready for Future Change.”
After the second session, President Lee will transfer the APEC chairmanship to President Xi, whose country will host the summit next year, marking the official conclusion of this year’s gathering.
President Lee and President Xi will then hold a bilateral summit, during which Lee is expected to request cooperation on North Korea policy and discuss economic partnership strategies. State visit events for Xi will also take place in Gyeongju. Lee will then return to Seoul to meet with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Nov. 2.
President Lee's first summit with newly appointed Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi is still "in preparation," Wi said, adding that while the date has yet to be finalized, “working-level officials are narrowing it down.” As of now, the summit is most likely to take place on Thursday afternoon.
Though the possibility of a North Korea-U.S. summit during the APEC event has been floated, Wi downplayed the speculation, saying “there are no new developments that we are aware of.” The presidential office reportedly has no plans for a trilateral summit involving the leaders of South Korea, the United States and Japan.
The APEC summit is expected to be a crucial diplomatic platform not only for Korea but also for other member economies. On Thursday morning, a summit between the United States and China is scheduled, drawing attention as the leaders of the world's two dominant powers prepare to address pressing bilateral issues. It will be the first in-person meeting between Trump and Xi since the 2019 Group of 20 Summit, amid deepening trade tensions. The U.S.-Japan summit will take place on Tuesday in Japan, before the APEC summit.
Ahead of the APEC summit, President Lee will travel to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Sunday for a two-day trip to attend the Asean Summit.
Two bilateral meetings are planned on the sidelines of the Asean event. On Monday, President Lee will meet Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet to discuss joint responses to online scam crimes that have led to a series of kidnapping and detention cases involving Korean nationals. He will then attend the Korea-Asean Summit and the Asean Plus Three Summit involving Korea, China and Japan. That afternoon, he will also hold a summit with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, whose country holds the Asean chairmanship this year.
BY YOON SUNG-MIN [[email protected]]
