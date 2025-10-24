Trump to visit Korea ahead of APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting
Published: 24 Oct. 2025, 08:53
WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump will visit Korea for two days next Wednesday and Thursday prior to the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, the White House announced Thursday.
White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said during a press briefing that Trump will travel to Busan on Wednesday morning to hold a bilateral summit with President Lee Jae Myung, deliver a keynote speech at the APEC CEO luncheon and attend the official APEC leaders’ dinner.
This will be the second summit between Trump and Lee following their first meeting at the White House in Washington on Aug. 25.
"On Thursday morning local time, President Trump will participate in a bilateral meeting with President Xi of the People's Republic of China, before departing to return home," Leavitt said.
Before his visit to Korea, Trump will make stops in Malaysia and Japan for other regional meetings, such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit. Leavitt said Trump is scheduled to depart the White House late on Friday and arrive in Malaysia on the morning of Sunday. There, he will hold a bilateral summit with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and attend the Asean leaders’ working dinner the same day.
Trump will spend one night in Malaysia before heading to Tokyo on the morning of Monday. He is expected to hold a summit with newly inaugurated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on the morning of Tuesday, where he will stay until Wednesday.
