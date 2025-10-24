North Korea breaks ground on memorial museum for its troops deployed for Russia's war with Ukraine

North Korea has held a groundbreaking ceremony for a memorial museum in Pyongyang to honor its troops who died while fighting alongside Russia in the war with Ukraine, state media reported Friday.The North held the ceremony for the Memorial Museum of Combat Feats at the Overseas Military Operations the previous day, with leader Kim Jong-un and other key officials present, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).During a speech at the ceremony, the North's leader said, "Pyongyang will always be with Moscow," to reaffirm the development of bilateral ties while highlighting the role of North Korea's "proud war heroes" during combat in Russia's Kursk region."Just one year ago from today, the last group of the combatants of our expeditionary forces left for Russia [...] They left expecting no reward or send-off," Kim was quoted as saying by the KCNA.Since October last year, North Korea has sent around 15,000 troops to participate in the Russia-Ukraine war. South Korea's spy agency earlier said some 600 North Korean soldiers are believed to have been killed while fighting for Russia, and more than 4,000 North Korean troops have also been injured.The North's leader said "hegemony-seeking" forces' ambition will inevitably be doomed to failure, demonstrated by the "impregnability" of the North-Russia alliance, the KCNA said."The years of militant fraternity, in which a guarantee has been provided for the long-term development of the bilateral friendship at the cost of precious blood, will advance non-stop with the ennobling soul of the great heroes," he said.Kim shoveled the first scoop of earth to mark the start of the construction. From Russia's side, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexandr Matsegora attended the ceremony.At the event, he also encouraged North Korean troops who returned home after combat in Ukraine and consoled bereaved families.In August, North Korea held a commendation ceremony for the North's troops deployed to the Russia-Ukraine war, with leader Kim calling them "great heroes and patriots."He disclosed a plan to build a new street in Pyongyang's Taesong district in memory of the fallen troops' exploits, naming it Sappyol Street, which means morning star.Their remains will be laid to rest in the best place of the arboretum in front of the street, and a monument for "immortal combat feats" will be erected as well, Kim noted.Yonhap