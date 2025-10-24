 North Korea breaks ground on memorial museum for its troops deployed for Russia's war with Ukraine
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea breaks ground on memorial museum for its troops deployed for Russia's war with Ukraine

Published: 24 Oct. 2025, 09:31
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, fourth from left, digs the first shovel of earth during the groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 23 for a memorial museum in Pyongyang to honor its troops who died while fighting alongside Russia in the war with Ukraine. [KCNA]

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, fourth from left, digs the first shovel of earth during the groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 23 for a memorial museum in Pyongyang to honor its troops who died while fighting alongside Russia in the war with Ukraine. [KCNA]

 
North Korea has held a groundbreaking ceremony for a memorial museum in Pyongyang to honor its troops who died while fighting alongside Russia in the war with Ukraine, state media reported Friday.
 
The North held the ceremony for the Memorial Museum of Combat Feats at the Overseas Military Operations the previous day, with leader Kim Jong-un and other key officials present, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
 

Related Article

During a speech at the ceremony, the North's leader said, "Pyongyang will always be with Moscow," to reaffirm the development of bilateral ties while highlighting the role of North Korea's "proud war heroes" during combat in Russia's Kursk region.
 
"Just one year ago from today, the last group of the combatants of our expeditionary forces left for Russia [...] They left expecting no reward or send-off," Kim was quoted as saying by the KCNA.
 
Since October last year, North Korea has sent around 15,000 troops to participate in the Russia-Ukraine war. South Korea's spy agency earlier said some 600 North Korean soldiers are believed to have been killed while fighting for Russia, and more than 4,000 North Korean troops have also been injured.
 
The North's leader said "hegemony-seeking" forces' ambition will inevitably be doomed to failure, demonstrated by the "impregnability" of the North-Russia alliance, the KCNA said.
 
"The years of militant fraternity, in which a guarantee has been provided for the long-term development of the bilateral friendship at the cost of precious blood, will advance non-stop with the ennobling soul of the great heroes," he said.
 
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, center, attends a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 23, for a memorial museum in Pyongyang to honor its troops who died while fighting alongside Russia in the war with Ukraine. [KCNA]

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, center, attends a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 23, for a memorial museum in Pyongyang to honor its troops who died while fighting alongside Russia in the war with Ukraine. [KCNA]

 
Kim shoveled the first scoop of earth to mark the start of the construction. From Russia's side, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexandr Matsegora attended the ceremony.
 
At the event, he also encouraged North Korean troops who returned home after combat in Ukraine and consoled bereaved families.
 
In August, North Korea held a commendation ceremony for the North's troops deployed to the Russia-Ukraine war, with leader Kim calling them "great heroes and patriots."
 
He disclosed a plan to build a new street in Pyongyang's Taesong district in memory of the fallen troops' exploits, naming it Sappyol Street, which means morning star.
 
Their remains will be laid to rest in the best place of the arboretum in front of the street, and a monument for "immortal combat feats" will be erected as well, Kim noted.

Yonhap
tags north korea pyongyang russia museum

More in North Korea

North Korea breaks ground on memorial museum for its troops deployed for Russia's war with Ukraine

Japan's prime minister promises to resolve issue of nationals abducted by North Korea

North confirms launch of 'important' hypersonic weapon that could possibly reach APEC host city

North Korea holds first international film festival in 6 years

North renovates tombs of Chinese soldiers ahead of anniversary of China's entry into Korean War

Related Stories

North's Foreign Ministry hails defense treaty with Russia as 'invincible alliance'

Train route between North Korea, Russia resumes in symbolic step for bilateral ties

Russia's Shoigu arrives in North Korea, scheduled to meet Kim Jong-un

Russian military aircraft arrives in Pyongyang following Lavrov's visit to North Korea

Seoul imposes more sanctions on North Korean, Russian entities, ships and individuals
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)