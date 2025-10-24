 Unification minister speculates North Korean clean-up at border could indicate Trump meeting
Published: 24 Oct. 2025, 20:05
Unification Minister Chung Dong-young delivers a keynote speech during Korea JoongAng Daily's 25th anniversary forum held at Lotte Hotel in Jung District, central Seoul, on Oct. 16. [NEWS1]

North Korea is cleaning up its border area in what could be interpreted as a sign that it's considering talking with state leaders during the APEC summit, according to the South Korean unification minister.
 
The postulation came on Friday as Unification Minister Chung Dong-young reiterated the possibility of a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during the upcoming APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Gyeongju, urging both sides to “seize the opportunity.”
 

“We must not miss this chance — it’s time for a decision,” Chung told reporters, adding that he feels a particular sense of urgency as the unification minister. He called a potential Trump-Kim meeting “an opportunity to truly end a 72-year-long war” and said it would reinforce Trump’s global leadership as a peacemaker.
 
“If a North Korea-U.S. summit takes place during APEC, it could be a turning point for establishing peace and stability in Northeast Asia,” Chung said.
 
Chung emphasized that the decision ultimately rests with both leaders.
 
“It’s been a year since Trump took office,” he said, noting that another visit to South Korea may not happen anytime soon.
 
“Pushing for a summit at a later date would require much more time and preparation,” Chung added, arguing that the current opportunity is uniquely timely. He also claimed that Kim views summits with the U.S. president as a “great achievement.”
 
The South Korean government maintains there is no confirmed information about a possible summit, and Chung did reiteriate this stance, saying, “There is no verified intelligence of any behind-the-scenes contact between North Korea and the United States.”
 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, right, and U.S. President Donald Trump converse during a summit at Panmunjom on Jan. 1, 2020. [YONHAP]

However, he pointed to what he described as “clues and signs.” For instance, he noted that the United Nations Command has suspended tours to the Joint Security Area at Panmunjom, and that North Korean personnel have been seen cleaning and tidying the area around the Panmungak building on the North’s side of the border.
 
“We’ve observed North Korean soldiers cleaning, pulling weeds and tidying flower beds in Panmunjom,” Chung said. When asked if this activity took place within the past week, he responded, “Yes.”
 
Still, similar clean-up activity was observed in August, when South Korea offered to repatriate the body of a North Korean defector through Panmunjom. Pyongyang declined to accept the body, and at the time, the maintenance work appeared to be routine.
 
Chung acknowledged the possibility that the latest activity may also be unrelated to any diplomatic developments.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY LEE YU-JUNG, CHUNG YEONG-GYO [[email protected]]
