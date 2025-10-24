 Families of foreign victims of Itaewon crowd crush visit Korea
Published: 24 Oct. 2025, 16:26
The bereaved families of the Itaewon crowd crush victims cry during a memorial ceremony at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Oct. 29, 2024. [NEWS1]

The bereaved families of 26 foreign victims in a tragic crowd crush incident in Seoul in 2022 will visit Korea this week to mark its third anniversary, the bereaved families group said Friday.
 
The 26 foreign victims from 14 countries are among the 159 people killed during Halloween festivities in a narrow alley of Itaewon in central Seoul on Oct. 29, 2022.
 

The group said 46 bereaved family members of 21 out of the 26 victims will be in Seoul for seven days at the official invitation of the Korean government. They are from 12 countries — Iran, Russia, the United States, Australia, China, Japan, France, Austria, Norway, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
 
Most of the foreign families will arrive in Korea on Friday and begin their official schedule by visiting the disaster site near Exit 1 of Itaewon Station at 1 p.m. Saturday, the group said.
 
They will also participate in the disaster's third anniversary memorial service and meet with Korean bereaved families, it added.

Yonhap
