Man receives suspended sentence for attempted molestation of high school girl

Man referred to prosecutors for attempting to kill girlfriend on South Gyeongsang bridge

Wild boar sighting in Pohang neighborhood causes panic among residents

Jury trial to be held for Korean university student accused of offering job to schoolmate killed in Cambodia

Related Stories

Police to meet with local officers in Cambodia, push for 'Korean Desk' after series of crimes targeting nationals

Police decides against indictment of former Marine commander over death last year

Korean influencer found dead in Cambodia

Korean police arrest suspected members of scam ring accused of killing university student in Cambodia

Family of student who was tortured and killed in Cambodia unable to repatriate body