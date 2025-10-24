Man referred to prosecutors for attempting to kill girlfriend on South Gyeongsang bridge
Published: 24 Oct. 2025, 14:09
Police referred a man in his 20s to prosecutors for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend and trying to push her off a bridge in Geoje, South Gyeongsang, officials said Friday.
The Geoje Police Precinct said the suspect has been detained on charges of attempted murder.
The suspect allegedly stabbed his girlfriend, also in her 20s, in the face and neck with a knife around 5:50 a.m. on Oct. 15 on Geoga Bridge in Jangmok-myeon, Geoje, according to police.
He then tried to push her over the bridge railing into the sea. The victim suffered some bleeding but was not seriously injured, police said.
The two, both from North Gyeongsang, had been dating for about three years. During questioning, the suspect told police he acted impulsively after his girlfriend told him she wanted to break up.
Police said the couple had traveled to Geoje for a two-day trip and that on the second day, while driving home in the suspect’s car, he told her, “Let’s die together,” before committing the attack.
The victim managed to escape and flagged down a passing car for help on the bridge. Police officers who responded to the scene arrested the suspect.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)