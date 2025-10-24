 Wild boar sighting in Pohang neighborhood causes panic among residents
Wild boar sighting in Pohang neighborhood causes panic among residents

Published: 24 Oct. 2025, 14:33
A wild board roams a residential neighborhood in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 23. [YONHAP]

 
A wild boar was spotted roaming a residential neighborhood in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on Thursday, sending residents scrambling for safety.
 
The animal was first reported at around 2:47 p.m. in an apartment complex in Jigo-dong, Nam District, Pohang, according to the North Gyeongsang Fire Service Headquarters on Friday.
 

Fire authorities were dispatched and began searching the area, but the boar disappeared before it could be captured.
 
Witnesses said the wild boar charged at one resident before fleeing. Some residents evacuated to avoid the animal.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
