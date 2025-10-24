At 80, the United Nations faces crises of principle, leadership and finance

The United Nations marked its 80th anniversary on Friday. Founded in 1945 amid the ruins of World War II — a conflict that claimed some 60 million military and civilian lives — the UN was born from the determination of U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill to prevent another global war.The UN Charter contained many innovations, but at its core lay a simple idea: The victors of World War II — the United States, Britain and the Soviet Union — would cooperate to restrain future challengers and preserve world peace. At the urging of the United States and Britain, China, under Chiang Kai-shek’s Nationalist government, and France, under Charles de Gaulle’s provisional government, were added to form the backbone of the Security Council. With veto powers granted to these five permanent members, the Council could function only when the great powers agreed — a built-in limitation reflecting the realities of international politics.Over eight decades, the UN has contributed meaningfully to peace and development, but today it faces its most severe crisis. Above all, one of its founding principles — the prohibition of the use of force under Article 2(4) of the Charter — was shattered when Russia, a permanent member of the Security Council, invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The UN’s establishment made warfare between states illegal. If that principle collapses, it marks a profound regression in human history.The Hamas attacks in October 2023 triggered Israel’s military response, leading to devastating civilian casualties in Gaza. As Palestinian suffering mounts, the moral authority of the United States, which has long supported Israel, has been seriously damaged. The result is an erosion of Western leadership within the UN. China, though expanding its influence, has not yet developed the capacity or moral legitimacy to replace the West, leaving the UN adrift in a vacuum of global leadership.The UN also faces financial strain. The Donald Trump administration’s deep cuts to the UN budget and U.S. foreign aid undermined many UN agencies and programs operating in conflict zones and vulnerable regions. The organization now grapples with simultaneous crises of principle, leadership and finance.Still, there is no need to fear the UN’s collapse. In many ways, it has already far surpassed the founders’ expectations. What began with 51 member states has grown to 193. All sovereign nations, including those subject to sanctions, remain members and contribute annual dues, despite sometimes being bound by Security Council resolutions they had no hand in crafting. Remarkably, no member has ever withdrawn voluntarily.Even North Korea, which remains under Security Council sanctions, participates indirectly in UN activities. It is part of a loose coalition of about 10 countries ironically calling themselves the “Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations.” Even President Donald Trump, who frequently disparaged the organization, could not avoid appearing at the General Assembly when he wished to criticize it. The UN remains the only global diplomatic forum where all nations convene year-round — a platform built upon Roosevelt and Churchill’s liberal democratic vision.South Korea’s relationship with the UN is unique. The country was established in 1948 under UN supervision, survived the North’s invasion with UN military support and later received crucial aid during its postwar recovery. South Korea has since become one of the few nations to achieve both economic growth and democratic governance after World War II. Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon once remarked that the country “stands as an example, ever striving to represent the ideals and objectives of the United Nations.”Today, South Korea is once again in the spotlight at the UN for sharply increasing its official development assistance and for its growing cultural presence through the Korean Wave. This momentum has elevated the nation’s global stature, making the UN an indispensable stage for South Korean diplomacy.On matters tied directly to South Korea’s national interests — such as North Korea’s nuclear program, human rights abuses, and the future of reunification — Seoul must fully leverage the UN framework. In an era when global leadership is fragmented, the South is well positioned to assume a more creative and leading role across key UN agendas, from security and development to human rights, the environment and climate change.With no history of imperialism or colonial domination, and recognized as an advanced country in human rights, technology, defense and culture, South Korea stands as a rare actor free from the burdens that constrain others. As the UN turns 80, it is time for Seoul to open a new chapter of diplomacy — one grounded in principle, inclusiveness and responsible leadership.