Kori-2 reactor’s license renewal delayed again, despite safety approval

The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission (NSSC) has once again postponed a decision on extending the operating license for the Kori-2 nuclear reactor, which has been idle for nearly two years. During its meeting on Oct. 23, the commission reviewed the request for continued operation but deferred the decision, as it had done in September when it cited inadequate review of severe accident preparedness.This time, however, the commission approved the plant’s accident management plan — a key safety document that outlines emergency procedures for severe incidents such as core meltdowns. The plan has been mandatory since 2015, following Japan’s Fukushima disaster. Environmental groups had long argued that license renewal without this approval would be illegal. With that requirement now met, the decision to delay again appears illogical, both procedurally and substantively.The Kori-2 reactor, which began commercial operation in 1983, reached the end of its 40-year design life in April 2023 and has remained offline since. Reaching its design limit does not necessarily mean permanent shutdown. In the United States, reactors are licensed for 40 years but can be extended to 80 years; eight have already been approved. Korea follows a similar system. Yet the process for Kori-2 was delayed when Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power failed to file its application on time under the Moon Jae-in administration’s nuclear phaseout policy.With the accident management plan now approved, the most critical procedural hurdle has been cleared. While some commissioners questioned the efficiency of mobile equipment and the conservatism of air dispersion modeling, the plan passed with six votes in favor out of seven. Approving the plan but withholding a final decision on the license contradicts the commission’s own logic.If the Lee Jae Myung administration, which promotes pragmatic market principles, continues to hesitate under the lingering influence of the antinuclear policy, Korea’s energy strategy could face instability. The global surge in electricity demand driven by artificial intelligence makes reliable and affordable power sources essential. Renewable energy remains variable and costly, while major economies like the United States, Japan and members of the European Union are reaffirming nuclear power’s role as a stable base-load energy source.One ruling party-appointed commissioner reportedly raised last-minute safety concerns, prompting another delay. But national energy policy must rest on scientific evidence, not political caution. If the government cannot move beyond the phaseout mindset, its ambition to make Korea a leading AI powerhouse will remain hollow. The NSSC must act decisively, grounded in science and rational policy.