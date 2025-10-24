Friday's fortune: Find comfort in the familiar
Published: 24 Oct. 2025, 05:00
This may be your lucky day! Many signs can expect to hear good news today. Many signs are also encouraged to take a moment to reflect: Breathe, and be grateful for and find comfort in the familiar. Your fortune for Friday, Oct. 24, 2025
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 South
🔹 A pleasant surprise may come your way
🔹 Guard your health — it’s your best wealth
🔹 A good proposal or new information may appear
🔹 Financial luck and helpful allies align
🔹 Effort will pay off in visible results
🔹 Enjoy lighthearted spending today
🐮 Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happy | 🧭 South
🔹 Fortune favors you — trust your luck
🔹 Happiness colors your world
🔹 Good news or awaited updates may arrive
🔹 Capture precious moments in photos
🔹 Savor small joys that feel certain
🔹 A warm day shared with someone you like
🐯 Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North
🔹 Clear away clutter and outdated things
🔹 Familiar routines bring comfort
🔹 Be cautious whom you trust
🔹 Skip unnecessary gatherings
🔹 Avoid arguments — patience wins
🔹 A wistful day that invites reflection
🐰 Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 North
🔹 Focus on giving rather than receiving
🔹 Spend freely but meaningfully
🔹 Old friends and traditions bring warmth
🔹 Stick with what already works
🔹 Avoid overdrinking or late nights
🔹 Stay grounded and self-disciplined
🐲 Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 East
🔹 A new item or possession delights you
🔹 You may reconnect with relatives
🔹 Expect cheerful news or a pleasant encounter
🔹 Travel refreshes both mind and heart
🔹 Meet friends or attend casual gatherings
🔹 Enjoy companionship and shared laughter
🐍 Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ United | 🧭 South
🔹 Small gains accumulate into success
🔹 Be proud of what you’ve built
🔹 Diligence earns the universe’s favor
🔹 Everything feels aligned and harmonious
🔹 Networking flows smoothly
🔹 Confidence radiates from within
🐎 Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Stay hydrated and take care of your body
🔹 Don’t skip meals even if your appetite wanes
🔹 Reflect on family bonds and understanding
🔹 Remain neutral in disputes
🔹 Too many voices cause confusion
🔹 Avoid comparing yourself with others
🐑 Sheep (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 West
🔹 You’ll find joy in simple pleasures
🔹 A happy event or family news may arrive
🔹 Expect meaningful connections today
🔹 Your efforts bring fulfillment
🔹 Bright, lively energy surrounds you
🔹 Take bold steps forward
🐒 Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ 🌈 Mixed | 🧭 North
🔹 Don’t let emotions cloud your judgment
🔹 Be cautious of overly friendly strangers
🔹 Avoid waste but don’t cling to clutter
🔹 Appearances can be deceiving — look deeper
🔹 Sweet things may be tempting but drain energy
🔹 Remember: Not all that glitters is gold
🐓 Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 East
🔹 Pace yourself and listen to your body
🔹 Youthful energy brightens your mood
🔹 Celebrate today as your prime
🔹 Confidence is good — arrogance is not
🔹 Stay humble and thoughtful
🔹 Keep emotions in balance
🐕 Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 West
🔹 Whichever path you take brings similar results
🔹 Anticipated news may lift your spirits
🔹 Enjoy productive, satisfying work
🔹 Gather with friends for laughter and rest
🔹 Be brave but not boastful
🔹 Don’t postpone what can be done today
🐖 Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 South
🔹 Health is your greatest fortune
🔹 Gains outweigh losses today
🔹 Spending and profit both occur in balance
🔹 Family trips or outings bring joy
🔹 Travel brings perspective and renewal
🔹 Enjoy time with friends and loved ones
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)