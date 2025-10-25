More in Food & Travel

Beyond the stereotypes: Two unique spots in Seoul for Indian cuisine

Awakening the palate: How Mumbai's dining scene is redefining Indian flavor

Christmas markets, seaside 'Santa village' highlight Busan and Ulsan's holiday offerings

Autumn mindfulness: Three English-language temple stays to try in Korea this fall

Autumn is upon us — experience Seoul's fall foliage at these hiking spots accessible by subways