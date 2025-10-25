 Ateez celebrates seventh anniversary on and offline, promises fans seven more years
Ateez celebrates seventh anniversary on and offline, promises fans seven more years

Published: 25 Oct. 2025, 12:16
An image celebrating the seventh anniversary of boy band Ateez's debut [KQ ENTERTAINMENT]

An image celebrating the seventh anniversary of boy band Ateez's debut [KQ ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band Ateez celebrated the seventh anniversary of its debut with a variety of online and offline events this week, agency KQ Entertainment said in a press release distributed on Saturday.
 
On Friday at noon, Ateez released a song titled “From (2018),” which was exclusively available on the CD edition of “TREASURE EP. 2: Zero To One.” At 3 p.m., the group premiered a variety show on its official YouTube channel.
 
A surprise livestream broadcast followed at 7 p.m., during which Ateez members expressed their gratitude to their fans. Three hours later, at 10 p.m., a video featuring an interview with the group's members was also uploaded on the streaming platform.
 

Offline events took place across the country. Ferries crossing the Han River offered Ateez-themed activities from Wednesday to Thursday, while the N Seoul Tower had special lighting that displayed Ateez’s logo on Friday. Sing-along screenings of Ateez’s concert film were also held at 12 CGV theaters nationwide on Thursday.
 
The boy band debuted in 2018 and just renewed its contract for another seven years together in July this year. 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
