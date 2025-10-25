BabyMonster adds Thailand and Taiwan shows to tour
Published: 25 Oct. 2025, 14:01
- LEE SOO-JUNG
YG Entertainment posted an announcement dubbed, “LOVE MONSTERS ASIA FAN CONCERT 2025-26” on its Instagram Friday, confirming two shows at Impact Arena in Bangkok on Dec. 27 and 28 this year, and two shows at Taipei Arena in Taiwan on Jan. 2 and 3 next year.
The girl group is set to kick off its fan concert tour at LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY in Japan on Nov. 15. They will perform in four Japanese cities — Chiba, Nagoya, Tokyo and Kobe — with a total of eight concerts in Japan before heading to Thailand and Taiwan.
The agency said the upcoming fan concert will be held on a full arena scale, with around twice as many seats compared to the group’s previous fan meetup events. The concert will feature live performances of tracks from BabyMonster’s EP “WE GO UP,” released on Oct. 10.
