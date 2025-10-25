Singer Cha Eun-woo set to launch second solo EP titled 'Else'

BTS's Jin to conclude world tour with encore concerts in Incheon

Stars collide as BTS's HYBE partners with Son Heung-min's LAFC for K-culture matchday event

Has Taylor Swift taken a page from the K-pop playbook?

Related Stories

Ready for it? Spotify to host Taylor Swift exhibition from Feb. 28 to March 2

Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift and fans for ticket fiasco

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get engaged after two-year romance

Taylored to perfection: Immersive exhibit for Korean Swifties an enchanted curated experience

테일러 스위프트의 에라스 투어 총결산, 기록적인 20억 달러 매출