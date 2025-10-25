 NCT's Yuta to release first full-length Japanese solo album Friday at midnight
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

NCT's Yuta to release first full-length Japanese solo album Friday at midnight

Published: 25 Oct. 2025, 14:04
An image of NCT's Yuta's first full-length Japanese album [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

An image of NCT's Yuta's first full-length Japanese album [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Yuta of K-pop boy band NCT is set to release his first solo full-length Japanese album, titled “PERSONA,” at midnight Friday, according to agency SM Entertainment.
 
The album will be available on global music streaming platforms. The music video for the title track “EMBER” — a rock-style song with metallic sounds and the singer's intense vocals — will be simultaneously premiered on SMTOWN’s YouTube channel.
 

Related Article

The album will feature a total of 10 songs, ranging from uplifting songs, such as “Possiboo-hoo” and “If We Lose It All Tonight,” to a heavy metal track titled “Two Of Us.”
 
The singer will kick off his first solo concert tour, “YUTA LIVE TOUR 2025 -PERSONA-,” at Fukuoka Civic Hall in Japan on Oct. 31. 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea NCT Yuta K-pop SM Entertainment

More in K-pop

NCT's Yuta to release first full-length Japanese solo album Friday at midnight

BabyMonster adds Thailand and Taiwan shows to tour

Ateez celebrates seventh anniversary on and offline, promises fans seven more years

Has Taylor Swift taken a page from the K-pop playbook?

Ex-ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin starts new agency ooak

Related Stories

NCT Dream's 'Best Friend Ever' tops Japan's Oricon Weekly Singles Chart

Haechan, of two NCT subunits, takes a break for health reasons

NCT Dream to hold three concerts in Seoul in July

NCT's Mark brings it all home with exclusive listening party ahead of solo album release

NCT to wrap up the year by dropping new single on Dec. 4
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)