NCT's Yuta to release first full-length Japanese solo album Friday at midnight
Published: 25 Oct. 2025, 14:04
LEE SOO-JUNG
The album will be available on global music streaming platforms. The music video for the title track “EMBER” — a rock-style song with metallic sounds and the singer's intense vocals — will be simultaneously premiered on SMTOWN’s YouTube channel.
The album will feature a total of 10 songs, ranging from uplifting songs, such as “Possiboo-hoo” and “If We Lose It All Tonight,” to a heavy metal track titled “Two Of Us.”
The singer will kick off his first solo concert tour, “YUTA LIVE TOUR 2025 -PERSONA-,” at Fukuoka Civic Hall in Japan on Oct. 31.
