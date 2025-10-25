Has Taylor Swift taken a page from the K-pop playbook?

Ateez celebrates seventh anniversary on and offline, promises fans seven more years

BabyMonster adds Thailand and Taiwan shows to tour

NCT's Yuta to release first full-length Japanese solo album Friday at midnight

TXT's Yeonjun's new album to drop Nov. 7, singer goes shirtless on street promos

Related Stories

Tomorrow X Together's Yeonjun to make solo debut with 'GGUM'

Tomorrow X Together shows off new song at grand finale of 'Act: Promise' world tour

HYBE looks for members of its next boy band

Boy band Cortis to release documentary on making of EP

Rookie boy band Cortis to hold fan meet and greet at Korea University on Sept. 8