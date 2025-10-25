 TXT's Yeonjun's new album to drop Nov. 7, singer goes shirtless on street promos
Published: 25 Oct. 2025, 15:50

Published: 25 Oct. 2025, 15:50
Two men carry oversized shopping bags featuring Yeonjun's shirtless image in a photo provided by BigHit Music on Saturday. [BIGHIT MUSIC]

 
Yeonjun of boy band Tomorrow X Together launched a provocative marketing campaign ahead of his new recording release, showcasing his shirtless image in Seongsu-dong in eastern Seoul on Friday, said his agency BigHit Music on Saturday.
 
With Yeonjun’s new album “NO LABELS: PART 01” set for release next month, the singer is gearing up for promotional efforts featuring his image, the album title and the red-theme visuals that symbolizes his upcoming work. The agency noted that the album is “Yeonjun himself, without any modifiers or definitive words.”
 

His half-naked image was also printed on oversize shopping bags, which were carried by several staff members in the Seongsu neighborhood on Friday. The image was what his agency described as “a scene of performance art,” according to a press release from BigHit Music. 
 
On Nov. 5 and 6, a pre-listening party will take place in Seongsu-dong, giving participants a taste of his new songs before the official release. The album, featuring six songs, will be released at 2 p.m. on Nov. 7.
 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
