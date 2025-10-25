Unification minister speculates North Korean clean-up at border could indicate Trump meeting

Trump’s Asia trip does not include meeting with North's Kim: senior U.S. official

Korea, U.S. still apart on trade deal specifics as bilateral summit nears

Trump 'open' to meeting North's Kim during upcoming Asia trip

President Lee feeds CNN gimbap, fruits and Gyeongju bread ahead of his big diplomatic week

Journalist says Lee hints at possible APEC attendance by China's Xi

Talks on $350B U.S. investment gain pace with hopes of deal ahead of APEC

Chef Edward Lee to prepare welcome dinner at APEC Summit

With no trade deal before APEC, agreement may fall to Lee and Trump

Lee's comments on food prices gives firms concern about possible gov't action