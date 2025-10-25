North's Kim pays tribute on anniversary of China's entry into Korean War

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Friday paid tribute at a cemetery to Chinese soldiers who died fighting for the North during the Korean War, as the countries marked the anniversary of China's entry into the war, Pyongyang's state media reported Saturday.Kim “visited the Cemetery of the Fallen Soldiers of the Chinese People's Volunteers in Hoechang County in South Phyongan Province and paid a high tribute to them” a day ago, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.On Saturday, North Korea and China commemorated the 75th anniversary of China's entry into the 1950-53 Korean War to aid the North. The countries observe the anniversary on Oct. 25, the day Chinese troops scored their first military victory in the war in 1950.Kim made a silent tribute in memory of the fallen soldiers and visited the grave of Mao Anying, a Chinese military officer and the eldest son of Mao Zedong, the founder of the People's Republic of China, where he placed flowers and paid homage, according to the KCNA.The North's news agency said the faces of the fallen soldiers, who assisted North Korea's revolutionary war at the cost of their blood, “remain deep in the hearts of the peoples of the two countries as a symbol of valuable DPRK-China friendship.”DPRK refers to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.North Korea will never forget the blood shed by the Chinese soldiers, the KCNA said.“The DPRK-China friendship forged at the cost of blood would powerfully demonstrate its inexhaustible vitality in the sacred struggle to realize the cause of independence against imperialism, the socialist cause, in the future, too,” it added.Kim last visited the Hoechang cemetery in 2020 ahead of the 70th anniversary. The cemetery was established at the site where China operated the command of volunteer forces during the Korean War.Yonhap