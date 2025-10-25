Saturday's fortune: Sharing is caring
Published: 25 Oct. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 South
🔹 Perfect day to buy something new
🔹 Spend time with people — not alone
🔹 Expect a productive and rewarding day
🔹 Invitations and pleasant meetings come your way
🔹 Step outside of your routine — travel if you can
🔹 Ideal time for dating or romantic introductions
🐮 Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 East
🔹 Everyone faces similar ups and downs — stay calm
🔹 Health is your truest wealth
🔹 Any path leads to good outcomes today
🔹 Enjoy spending on things that make you smile
🔹 Progress brings visible success
🔹 Plan a trip or outing with friends
🐯 Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 North
🔹 Eat moderately and keep balance
🔹 Favor plant-based meals for vitality
🔹 Praise brightens everyone’s day — share kindness
🔹 Don’t worry too much about others’ opinions
🔹 Give back when you’ve received blessings
🔹 Stay patient and avoid unnecessary meddling
🐰 Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 West
🔹 Simplify — overthinking wastes energy
🔹 Let others help where needed
🔹 Mutual support keeps harmony strong
🔹 Expect traffic delays — leave early
🔹 Adjust plans if needed — flexibility wins
🔹 Keep your feelings guarded today
🐲 Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 East
🔹 Take pride as the emotional anchor of your home
🔹 Everything feels satisfying and aligned
🔹 Goals bring both purpose and reward
🔹 Efforts pay off more than you expect
🔹 Seize dual opportunities — win both ways
🔹 Show your creativity and talent confidently
🐍 Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Spend freely on self-care
🔹 Family remains your most precious asset
🔹 Don’t lose the big picture over something small
🔹 Keep your balance — avoid extremes
🔹 Don’t envy others’ fortunes
🔹 Appreciate what makes you unique
🐎 Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ United | 🧭 South
🔹 Joy grows when shared — gather loved ones
🔹 Family harmony creates lasting happiness
🔹 Expect cheerful gatherings or celebrations
🔹 The more the merrier — connection brings luck
🔹 Family bonds deepen beautifully
🔹 Participate in group or club activities
🐑 Sheep (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 West
🔹 Expect praise or small acts of gratitude
🔹 Feel free to share your family pride
🔹 Unity strengthens household harmony
🔹 Everything aligns to your satisfaction
🔹 Enjoy hobbies and leisure without guilt
🔹 A short trip or outdoor stroll refreshes you
🐒 Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Stagnant | 🧭 South
🔹 Life is ultimately a solo journey — accept it calmly
🔹 Don’t cling emotionally to others
🔹 Sometimes being firm is necessary
🔹 Show fairness to others but discipline yourself
🔹 Protect your own peace — boundaries matter
🔹 Avoid social meetings today; solitude heals
🐓 Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Stagnant | 🧭 West
🔹 Curiosity brings stress — detach when needed
🔹 Every loved one carries their own pain
🔹 Skip unimportant gatherings if possible
🔹 Save your emotional energy for yourself
🔹 Words from others may sting — ignore them
🔹 Solitude offers comfort and reflection
🐕 Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happy | 🧭 South
🔹 Age brings grace — wear it proudly
🔹 Do what brings you joy today
🔹 Family laughter fills the air
🔹 Your world smells of contentment and peace
🔹 A cherished meeting with someone you love
🔹 Fortune stands firmly on your side
🐖 Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 South
🔹 Let go of worries and enjoy serenity
🔹 Lead family matters with calm authority
🔹 Spend the day with children or relatives
🔹 Accept invitations — new energy flows in
🔹 Balanced gains and expenses bring stability
🔹 Romance or affection deepens naturally
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)