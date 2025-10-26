 Samsung Electronics recognized as most loved home appliance brand by Australian consumers
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Samsung Electronics recognized as most loved home appliance brand by Australian consumers

Published: 26 Oct. 2025, 18:16
 
Samsung Electronics’ Neo quantum-dot light-emitting diode 8K TV sits in a person's home. Samsung Electronics has been named the most loved home appliance brand at the 2025 Customer Satisfaction Awards, organized by Finder, an Australian consumer review agency, the company said on Sunday. [NEWS1]

Samsung Electronics’ Neo quantum-dot light-emitting diode 8K TV sits in a person's home. Samsung Electronics has been named the most loved home appliance brand at the 2025 Customer Satisfaction Awards, organized by Finder, an Australian consumer review agency, the company said on Sunday. [NEWS1]


BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
tags korea tv samsung electronics samsung

More in Industry

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee discusses business ties with Hankook & Company

Samsung Electronics recognized as most loved home appliance brand by Australian consumers

'Doesn't feel like a snack for ordinary people anymore': Price of bungeo-ppang increases sharply this season

SK chairman calls for stronger economic ties with Japan, increased investment in AI

Korea, U.S. may unveil 'fact sheet' on tariff negotiations at APEC: Security adviser

Related Stories

Samsung Electronics to close TV factory in Tianjin

Global TV sales fall more than 6% on year in first half

LG Electronics initiates voluntary retirement program in TV unit amid challenges from Chinese competitors

Samsung Electronics kept its crown as top TV provider worldwide in Q3

Korean tech blue chips squeezed by higher costs and weak pricing
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)