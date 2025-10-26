Samsung Electronics recognized as most loved home appliance brand by Australian consumers
Published: 26 Oct. 2025, 18:16
Samsung Electronics’ Neo quantum-dot light-emitting diode 8K TV sits in a person's home. Samsung Electronics has been named the most loved home appliance brand at the 2025 Customer Satisfaction Awards, organized by Finder, an Australian consumer review agency, the company said on Sunday. [NEWS1]
BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)