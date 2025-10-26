Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee discusses business ties with Hankook & Company

Gov. Bill Lee of the U.S. state of Tennessee met with officials from Korean automotive parts conglomerate Hankook & Company Group last week to discuss business ties, the company said Sunday.The U.S. governor met with Lee Soo-il, vice president of Hankook & Company, and Park Jong-ho, the chief executive officer, along with other key officials at the business group's headquarters in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Friday, the conglomerate said.The business group, which has Hankook Tire & Technology under its wing, operates production lines for automotive batteries and tires in Clarksville, northern Tennessee.During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to expand cooperation in the mobility industry, including establishing a business-friendly environment and maintaining a stable energy supply for the production facilities."Tennessee boasts an outstanding workforce, logistics network and tax environment, offering favorable conditions for South Korean companies seeking to enter the North American market," an official from the group said.The business group is currently expanding its Tennessee-based tire factory, with construction expected to be completed as early as this year.Once completed, the company will broaden its tire production portfolio to include commercial vehicles, such as trucks and buses.Yonhap