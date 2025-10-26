Girl group Le Sserafim's 'Spaghetti' reaches No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs chart in 55 countries
Published: 26 Oct. 2025, 14:03 Updated: 26 Oct. 2025, 14:05
Le Sserafim’s latest single “Spaghetti,” which debuted on Friday, is making waves on global music charts.
As of Saturday, the title track reached No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in 55 countries and regions, including Japan, Singapore and France. It also entered the charts in 80 countries in total — the group’s highest record to date — ranking No. 2 in the United States and No. 6 in the United Kingdom. The track also topped both the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart and the European iTunes Song Chart.
According to the girl group's agency Source Music, “Spaghetti” likens the group’s irresistible appeal to spaghetti that gets stuck between one’s teeth. With catchy hooks and playful lyrics, the song highlights the members’ distinct vocal charms, enhanced by BTS’s j-hope, who is featured on the track.
Within 22 hours of its release, the video surpassed 10 million views on YouTube, ranking among the platform’s trending music videos in 46 countries, including Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.
BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
