'Golden' singer EJAE signs with U.S. agency WME
Published: 26 Oct. 2025, 13:39 Updated: 26 Oct. 2025, 14:01
EJAE, the singer and songwriter who worked on the soundtrack for the Netflix original animation “KPop Demon Hunters,” is taking her first major step onto the global stage.
According to Variety and other foreign outlets, EJAE has signed with the major U.S. talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME).
The agency represents some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Angelina Jolie, Matt Damon, Hugh Jackman, Adele, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish. Blackpink’s Lisa is also managed by WME for her international activities.
EJAE released her new single “In Another World” on Oct. 24. She wrote on social media, “Writing this song helped me through a hard time, and I hope that sharing it can help others too. It’s called ‘In Another World.’”
Since its release on June 20, “KPop Demon Hunters has become a record-breaking global hit, surpassing 300 million views to become Netflix’s most watched title across both films and series.
In the film, Lee voiced Rumi, the leader of the girl group Huntress, and also contributed to the soundtrack. One of the group’s songs, “Golden,” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for eight consecutive weeks.
A former SM Entertainment trainee, EJAE later transitioned into songwriting, collaborating with top K-pop acts such as Girls’ Generation, Red Velvet, aespa, Le Sserafim, Twice, Taeyeon and NMIXX. She is also the granddaughter of veteran actor Shin Young-kyun, a leading figure in Korean cinema since the 1960s.
BY JUNG SI-NAE
