Celebrity psychiatrist referred to prosecution after death of patient
Published: 26 Oct. 2025, 18:17
Celebrity psychiatrist and broadcaster Yang Jae-woong, 43, and others have been referred to the prosecution for alleged violations of the Medical Services Act in connection with the death of a patient at a hospital he runs.
The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency recently sent 12 hospital staff, including Yang, to the prosecution on charges including violations of the Medical Service Act, according to the police on Sunday. The patient’s primary physician was arrested on Oct. 20 on charges of professional negligence resulting in death.
Yang and others are accused of failing to take proper measures to ensure the safety and treatment of a woman in her 30s who was hospitalized for diet pill addiction treatment. The woman died on May 27, 2024, 17 days after being admitted to the hospital operated by Yang.
The bereaved family claimed that the woman was subjected to unjust isolation and physical restraints during her hospitalization. They also filed a police complaint accusing Yang and other medical staff of failing to provide adequate care, leading to her death.
The National Human Rights Commission of Korea had previously asked prosecutors to investigate Yang and others in March over allegations that they instructed staff to falsify medical records.
Police raided Yang’s hospital in April and carried out a monthslong investigation, including a review by the Korea Medical Dispute Mediation and Arbitration Agency. Prosecutors are expected to conduct further investigations into the charges against Yang and the others.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY MOON SANG-HYEOK [[email protected]]
Korea JoongAng Daily
