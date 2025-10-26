 Morning temperatures forecast to plunge as early winter comes, with 1st subzero readings in Gangwon


Published: 26 Oct. 2025, 16:12
Commuters brace against the cold at Gwanghwamun intersection in central Seoul on Oct. 21, as early winter chill grips the city with morning temperatures dropping to 4.8 degrees Celsius. [NEWS1]



 
A sharp drop in temperatures is expected across much of Korea starting Sunday night as cold air from the north sweeps into the peninsula, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.
 
Morning temperatures on Monday are forecast to plunge, with some inland regions falling below freezing. Strong winds will make it feel even colder, producing early winter conditions across the country.
 

The KMA said that at 9 p.m. on Sunday, cold wave advisories — the first of the season — will take effect for parts of the central region and North Gyeongsang. The warning covers Yeoncheon and Pocheon in Gyeonggi; Pyeongchang, Hoengseong and Cheorwon in Gangwon; Jincheon and Eumseong in North Chungcheong; and Mungyeong, Yecheon, Yeongju and Bonghwa in North Gyeongsang.
 
A cold wave advisory is issued when the morning low drops more than 10 degrees Celsius from the previous day, or when temperatures fall below 3 degrees and at least 3 degrees below seasonal averages.
 
Monday’s morning lows will range from minus 1 to 11 degrees Celsius, with highs between 9 and 17 degrees. Cheorwon in Gangwon Province may reach minus 1 degree, marking the first subzero readings of the autumn season. Wind chill temperatures will be 2 to 3 degrees lower, and daytime highs will remain about 5 degrees below normal.
 
Most regions will see clear skies, though clouds will linger over the Chungcheong and Jeolla regions and Jeju Island. Light rain of less than 5 millimeters is expected on Jeju, Ulleungdo and Dokdo, with a brief drizzle possible in parts of Jeolla. Some mountain areas above 1,000 meters may see light snow, and frost and thin ice could form inland.
 
Farmers and migrant workers harvest carrots at a highland field in Daegwallyeong, Pyeongchang in Gangwon on Oct. 26. [YONHAP]



 
Tuesday morning is expected to be the coldest so far this fall, with Seoul dipping to 2 degrees Celsius, Cheorwon to minus 3 Celsius and Cheonan and Andong to 1 degree.
 
Meteorologists attributed the early cold to frigid air at around 5 kilometers above ground level, where temperatures have dropped to minus 40 degrees Celsius as cold air moves south from northeastern China.
 
The KMA urged farmers and residents to protect crops and take precautions against cold-related health risks. The chill is expected to ease by midweek as temperatures return to seasonal norms.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY RHEE ESTHER [[email protected]]


